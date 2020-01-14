Fact Check: Pete Buttigieg Claims He Has Support Among Black Voters

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed Tuesday evening during the Democrat debate in Des Moines, Iowa, that he has support among black voters who know him best.

Verdict: Mostly false.

A Washington Post/Ipsos poll found that Buttigieg had the highest unfavorable rating among black voters — 21 percent — out of the Democratic field, except billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

He also performs worse in the polls with black voters against President Donald Trump, with nearly four in ten voters saying they would choose someone else or not vote if Buttigieg won the Democratic nomination.

The moderator addressed Buttigieg’s low support among black voters during the Democrat debate, asking, “Is it possible that black voters have gotten to know you and have simply decided to choose another candidate?”

Buttigieg responded that he had support from those who knew him, meaning other “elected black officials.”

“The black voters who know me best are supporting me, that’s why I have the most support in South Bend,” he said. “It’s why, among elected black officials in my community who have gotten into this race, by far, most of them have supported me, and now nationally I am proud that my campaign is co-chaired by a member of the congressional black caucus.”