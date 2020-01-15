Invasion Suspect Dies After Bringing Shovel Handle to Gunfight

An alleged home invader armed with a shovel handle died after being shot by a homeowner in Livingston Parish, Louisiana.

WGNO reports the incident began with the suspect, 34-year-old Kendal McCarroll, and his wife driving onto the homeowner’s yard and getting stuck.

At some point thereafter, McCarroll allegedly tried to make entry into the home using a shovel handle and the homeowner fired a single shot, killing McCarroll.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said, “Through our investigation, we learned that 34-year-old Kendal McCarroll and his wife, Angel (both from Holden) drove a vehicle through the homeowner’s yard. Why? We don’t know at this time. But, we do know that their vehicle got stuck. When the McCarrolls couldn’t dislodge the vehicle, Kendal McCarroll forced his way into the home through the front door.”

WWLTV reports that McCarroll’s wife, Angie, left the scene but was detained by law enforcement shortly thereafter.

Sheriff Ard said Angie is being held, “in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of Principal to Home Invasion.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.