Gun control activist David Hogg continued “white supremacy” allegations against Second Amendment rally attendees hours after the rally ended without incident.

David Hogg tweeted:

How many of these people do you think would support the Black Panthers right to carry ? Or armed resistance to the white militias that stole the North American continent? Answer: none because they only want guns to enforce white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/FG6jCpOGll — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 21, 2020

The video in Hogg’s tweet showed roughly 50 of the thousands upon thousands of Second Amendment supporters who came to Richmond as a way of standing up for gun rights. The video did not show the diversity evident if one looked beyond the small group of people visible.

For example, Breitbart News posted a video of a black Second Amendment supporter who took part in the rally and who disparaged the idea that those standing up for gun rights were “nothing but white rednecks.”

Hogg also failed to note this rally participant, and not only did he overlook the presence of this Second Amendment supporter but the message the supporter conveyed:

The intimation of Hogg’s tweet and racial allegations was similar to that of NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who predicted Virginia’s Second Amendment event would actually be a “white nationalist rally.”

Turns out the event was a peaceful demonstration on behalf of gun rights.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.