Donald Trump Confirms Plan to Add More Countries to Travel Ban

President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday reports that he would add additional countries to his travel ban in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The president commented on the travel ban during an interview with reporter Andrew Restuccia during his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Associated Press last week reported that the White House was circulating an updated document that would include additional countries.

Trump did not detail to the Wall Street Journal which countries he would add to the list.

The original travel ban list includes travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela, and North Korea.

The updated list is reportedly set to be released to coincide with the third anniversary of the ban, first announced on January 27, 2017.

Despite the widespread controversy surrounding the ban, the policy remains.

The White House continues to defend the ban as an important tool for keeping Americans safe.

“While there are no new announcements at this time, common-sense and national security both dictate that if a country wants to fully participate in U.S. immigration programs, they should also comply with all security and counter-terrorism measures — because we do not want to import terrorism or any other national security threat into the United States,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said to the Associated Press.