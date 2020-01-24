Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during a press conference Friday called for a special counsel-like figure to examine what Hunter and Joe Biden did in Ukraine.

“I’m going to look at them. Are you going to impeach me? ’Cause somebody should. And I prefer it not to be me. I prefer it to be somebody like Mueller that we could all trust, because it’s important to never let this happen again. This is not good foreign policy; this is not good government,” Graham said.

“I think it’s bad foreign policy if you’re going to be in charge of dealing with corruption in the Ukraine that your son hook up with the most corrupt company in the Ukraine and turn the Ukraine into an ATM machine,” he said.

Graham’s remarks come a day after House impeachment managers during the Senate impeachment trial brought up the Bidens, arguing that they did nothing wrong and that President Trump’s call for Ukraine to look into what they did was an abuse of power.

Graham said he disagreed with the House impeachment managers’ assertions that this had been looked into and nothing found.

It has been widely reported that Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings for as much as $87,000 a month while his father was vice president and in charge of combating corruption in Ukraine. It has also been widely reported that Burisma was under investigation by the government of Ukraine for corruption, but the case eventually stopped being pursued.

What is not clear, however, is whether Joe Biden’s call for the then-Ukrainian prosecutor general conducting the investigation to be fired had anything to do with the case against Burisma being no longer pursued.

Graham said at the press conference that the question has not yet been examined, and that Trump asking for it to be looked into is “right.”

“If one of your family members is getting $87,000 a month from the most corrupt gas company in the Ukraine, and it’s your job to deal with corruption in the Ukraine, you’re not looking very hard. Somebody needs to look, not to help Trump, but to help us all, because that is not good foreign policy. It is not good government,” Graham said.

“And I don’t accept the idea that this has been looked at and there is nothing there. Somebody needs to look at it, and I would prefer it to be outside of politics but somebody will eventually look at it,” he added.

He pointed out that he defended former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. “I made sure that Mueller could look at the Trumps. My Democratic friends seem to have no interest in looking at something that screams to reek,” he said.

He also said Trump is frustrated that the media have not been interested in looking into whether the Bidens did something wrong in Ukraine.

“Nobody in your business has spent 15 minutes telling us about what Hunter Biden did, and is it good foreign policy? He’s frustrated because of what he believes is a double standard,” Graham said. “I am telling you now, that I am going to look at this if nobody does, and that doesn’t make me a Russian agent.”

He also said if there were witnesses to be called during the Senate impeachment trial, Joe and Hunter Biden should be called in.

“If there are new witnesses to be called, you would have to start with the ones who refuse to be called to start with,” he said.

“How do you try this case, quite frankly if you want more information, and not have Hunter Biden come in? And not ask Joe Biden, ‘Mr. Vice President, how could you not know that your son was receiving $3 million from the most corrupt gas company in the Ukraine, and do you think that is good government and good foreign policy?’”

