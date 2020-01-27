Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg told a woman, pro-life Democrat voter, on Sunday that there is no room for her in the Democrat Party or any restrictions on abortion.

“I am pro-choice, and I believe that a woman ought to be able to make that decision,” Buttigieg said in a Fox News town hall in Iowa on Sunday in response to a question from Kristen Day, a pro-life Democrat.

Day asked the mayor if he would ever support making room for pro-life Democrats in the party platform.

The former mayor of South Bend acknowledged that he would never agree with a pro-life Democrat on restricting late-term abortions.

“The best I can offer is that if we can’t agree on where to draw the line, the next best thing we can do is agree on who should draw the line, and in my view, it’s the woman who’s faced with that decision in her own life,” he said.

Video of the exchange was clipped and shared by the Republican Party rapid response team:

Called out by Pro-Life Democrat, Buttigieg backs position of Democrat Party to exclude pro-life votershttps://t.co/AwCrai0vF4 pic.twitter.com/TkLrs2DXzx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 27, 2020

Buttigieg’s position reflects the growing support in the Democrat Party for unfettered and taxpayer-funded abortion. Buttigieg continues to campaign as a “feminist” who supports getting rid of the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayers from funding abortions.

The former mayor asserted that only a woman should decide when to have an abortion.

“I may have my views, but I cannot imagine that a decision that a woman confronts is going to ever be better, medically or morally, because it’s being dictated by any government official,” he said.

Earlier in his campaign, Buttigieg cited Scripture to defend his support for abortion, stating that life begins at “first breath” and not in the womb.