Prosecutor: No Charges for Woman Caught on Video Killing Boyfriend

The Genesee County, Michigan, Prosecutor says there will be no charges against the 39-year-old woman caught on video shooting her 43-year-old boyfriend out of fear for her son’s life.

The woman shot the man, Damon Darnell Hodges, on January 18, killing him. The decision not to charge her was announced January 27.

MLive reports that the altercation that led to the shooting occurred “at the Planet 3 Air Park in Flint Township.”

Prosecutor David Hayne said that Hodges “strangled” the woman for a time in a vehicle before they went inside the air park, then he got into scuffle with the woman’s 14-year-old son.

Hayne said:

They argued over his refusal to remove the snow from her car… and his failure to get a job. It got physical. He put his arm around her neck and strangled her while sitting in the car. She managed to get the driver’s side door open and kicked it out several times, knocking it into a car parked into the adjacent parking space.

Another driver said he could hear the woman asking someone to call 911 but he demurred because he could not tell whether she was talking to him.

The Daily Mail reports that Hodges then went into the Air Park where his confrontation with the 14-year-old was caught on video, as was the moment in which the woman shot him.

WJRT published video from the Air Park, which shows the fight between Hodges and the 14-year-old.



Hodges had criminal history that includes “assaulting his 16-month-old daughter.”

The woman had a permit to carry concealed for self-defense.

