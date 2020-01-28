Watch Live: HHS, CDC Hold Coronavirus Briefing

Health and Human Services (HHS) officials will provide an update Tuesday on the department’s public health response to the 2019 novel Coronavirus.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar will hold a press conference at 11:15 a.m. Eastern alongside Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease (NCIRD) Director Nancy Messonnier, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci.

First cases of the virus were detected in Wuhan, China, in mid-December. As of Tuesday, the death toll has risen to 106 people with more than 4,500 cases confirmed, including 70 in more than a dozen countries.