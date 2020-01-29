Republican lawmakers took on aggressive NBC News reporter Heidi Przybyla when they refused to give her the answer she wanted to hear to a question about rampant corruption in Ukraine during a press conference Tuesday about the Senate impeachment trial.

The tense exchange took place while Republican Reps. Lee Zeldin (NY), Elise Stefanik (NY), and Mike Johnson (LA) were briefing reporters about impeachment.

The NBC News reporter asked what corruption issues President Donald Trump wanted to tackle during the time U.S. security aid to Ukraine was frozen between May when the Pentagon approved the assistance and September when it was released.

Zeldin indicated Trump was interested in corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, his son, Hunter, and their connection to the allegedly corrupt Ukrainian company Burisma. Moreover, Trump wanted to learn more about potential 2016 presidential election interference on behalf of Democrats stemming from Ukraine.

Seemingly, the NBC News reporter did not like the response and repeatedly interrupted the lawmakers.

“This is ridiculous. You need to go back and listen to the testimony. Every single witness has testified” that corruption is a problem, Stefanik told the reporter who ultimately agreed.

Zeldin added:

I’ll point out a few things. First off, a lot of the [impeachment] witnesses were talking about a lot of corruption issues that they were working directly with the Ukrainian government. It was a consensus of everyone who worked Ukraine policy for the United States government … all concerned about corruption in Ukraine. It is the top issue in the Ukraine going back whether it was past administrations [or] the current administration.

The NBC News reporter posted edited video footage of the exchange on her Twitter account, cutting out the lawmakers’ response.

You mentioned new, non-specific parliamentary laws and never answered what other “corruption” cases Trump was tracking that happened to get resolved days after Congress started investigating him. (other then Burisma/Bidens). — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 29, 2020

She appeared to gloat about the exchange in a separate tweet, writing “reporting for duty” and posting a picture of a coffee cup with an inscription that read, “wake up, kick ass, be kind, repeat.”

Hunter took a job at the Ukrainian company Burisma in 2014 while his father, then the U.S. vice president was in charge of U.S. policy towards the Eastern European country.

Officials from inside and outside the Obama administration and news outlets warned Burisma was corrupt and Hunter working there could be considered a conflict of interest. Hunter, nevertheless, continued to work at Burisma until this year.