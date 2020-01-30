House impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) claimed Thursday during the second day of questions and answers in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that a “total dictatorship” would be established should the president not be convicted.

Nadler stated:

We have voted to impeach the president, for among other things, Article II of the impeachment, is total defiance of House subpoenas. The president announced in advance ‘I will defy all subpoenas.’ What does this mean? It means that there is no information to Congress. It means the claim of monarchical dictatorial power if Congress has no information it cannot act. To defy, categorically, all subpoenas, to announce in advance that you’re going to do that and then do it is to say that Congress has no power at all, only the Executive has power. That’s why Article II is impeaching him for abuse of Congress.

Nadler also drew a comparison between President Trump’s “defiance” to that of President Richard Nixon before outlining the future “consequences.”

Nadler asked rhetorically:

What are the consequences. The consequences … if he is able to get away with it, is that any subpoena you vote in the future, any information you want in the future from any future president, may be denied you with no excuses…

“It eviscerates Congress and establishes the department, the Executive department, as a total dictatorship,” Nadler concluded. “That’s the consequences.”

In addition to his comments today, Nalder also reportedly claimed Wednesday night during the Senate impeachment trial that the House case was “proven beyond any doubt at all.”