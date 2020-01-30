‘The Best Is Yet to Come’: Trump Campaign Previews Super Bowl Ad

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday released one of two ads that will air during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The ad titled “Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous” features the president’s election day victory followed by a run of economic achievements not seen in decades.

The ad will be one of two spots that will air during the Super Bowl broadcast, according to the campaign.

The second ad will not be published anywhere until it airs during the game.

The Trump campaign reportedly spent $10 million for time to air the two 30-second ads on what is typically the most-watched television event of the year. This year, the broadcast will be aired on FOX. Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is also expected to air an interview with the president prior to the game.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the Super Bowl championship game on Sunday, February 2.