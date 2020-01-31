‘Profiles in Corruption’ to Debut at #2 on New York Times Bestseller List

The bombshell investigatory blockbuster Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite will debut at number two next week on the New York Times bestseller list.

Profiles in Corruption, which Jeff Bezos’s Amazon listed as out of stock for days, comes in just behind A Very Stable Genius written by two Washington Post reporters.

The revelations inside Government Accountability Institute president and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s book are based on over a year and a half of research and contain zero unnamed sources. These include:

To date, not a single establishment media TV outlet has covered Profiles in Corruption or asked politicians questions about its explosive investigatory findings, all of which are meticulously documented in the book’s 1,126 endnotes.