Parkland Gun Control Activist ‘Ejected’ from SOTU After Screaming at Trump

US President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience before delivering his State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Fred Guttenberg, a gun control activist and father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, was “ejected” from the State of the Union speech after screaming at President Trump.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell tweeted about the incident.

The Miami Herald reports that Guttenberg’s outburst came after Trump pledged to defend the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. He was then “escorted out of the balcony gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives chamber.”

Guttenberg has filmed a gun control video for Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden. He was at the State of the Union as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D).

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.