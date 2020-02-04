Fred Guttenberg, a gun control activist and father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, was “ejected” from the State of the Union speech after screaming at President Trump.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell tweeted about the incident.

Via @stevenportnoy: Fred Guttenberg, the father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, was ejected from the Speaker’s box after he screamed at the president, following Trump’s vow to protect the 2nd Amendment. — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 5, 2020

The Miami Herald reports that Guttenberg’s outburst came after Trump pledged to defend the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. He was then “escorted out of the balcony gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives chamber.”

Fred Guttenberg, a gun violence activist who lost his daughter in the Parkland, Fla. school shooting in 2018, was escorted out of the #SOTU by police after loudly shouting something at the president during his address. — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) February 5, 2020

Guttenberg has filmed a gun control video for Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden. He was at the State of the Union as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D).

