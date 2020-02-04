Police: Armed California Resident ‘Safe’; Intrusion Suspect Dead

Police responded to an alleged home intrusion call Monday in Brisbane, California, to find the armed resident “safe” and the suspect fatally wounded.

The Brisbane Police Department put out a release noting that the incident occurred just before 4:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to find “the resident was located safe in his home” and the suspect “suffered fatal gunshot wounds.”

ABC7 reports that neighbors were shocked that such a thing occurred in their quiet neighborhood.

Brisbane Police Department public information officer Michelle Moneda shared a similar sentiment, saying, “We pride ourselves on our citizens and our community here, we don’t have very much violent crime here I have to say.”

Police stressed that the incident is an isolated one.

