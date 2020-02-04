Police: Armed California Resident ‘Safe’; Intrusion Suspect Dead

police car
Getty Images

Police responded to an alleged home intrusion call Monday in Brisbane, California, to find the armed resident “safe” and the suspect fatally wounded.

The Brisbane Police Department put out a release noting that the incident occurred just before 4:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to find “the resident was located safe in his home” and the suspect “suffered fatal gunshot wounds.”

ABC7 reports that neighbors were shocked that such a thing occurred in their quiet neighborhood.

Brisbane Police Department public information officer Michelle Moneda shared a similar sentiment, saying, “We pride ourselves on our citizens and our community here, we don’t have very much violent crime here I have to say.”

Police stressed that the incident is an isolated one.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.