President Donald Trump said in his remarks at the State of the Union address on Tuesday at the nation’s Capitol that his administration is addressing concerns about climate stewardship with legislation Republicans in Congress are introducing, including the Trillion Trees Act.

“To protect the environment, days ago I announced the United States will join the One Trillion Trees Initiative, an ambitious effort to bring together governments … to plant new trees in America and around the world,” Trump said.

As Breitbart News reported, Republicans are working on conservative legislation to address climate issues:

Breitbart News asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office about the GOP’s plans on climate matters, including legislation that would capitalize on trees and their benefit to the environment, combating plastic pollution, tax incentives for carbon sequestration, and energy infrastructure, including pipelines. A spokesperson for McCarthy said that while the legislation being introduced is timely as people get ready to vote in 2020, it is nothing new and is distinctly conservative.

“Conservatives have always cared about the environment,” the spokesperson said. “We believe in responsibly developing the resources our land offers to make sure the United States is not only energy independent but energy dominant.”

“We also take seriously our responsibility of conserving our God-given resources and land for future generations to also prosper from,” the spokesperson said. “This is our vision for a clean environment and prosperous America.”

