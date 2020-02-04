Watch: GOP Chants ‘Four More Years’ as President Trump Takes Podium at SOTU

White House

Members of the GOP shouted “four more years” as President Trump took the podium at the start of Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Republicans in the House chamber broke out chanting “four more years” following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal introduction of the president. Applause broke out as Trump took the stage and the chant followed — a moment that drew mixed reviews on social media.

“Schiff, Nadler not applauding Trump arrival,” CNN’s Manu Raju noted. “And not many Democrats clapping at all. Now GOP chanting ‘four more years.’ Dems standing silently”:

“THE GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK!!!” Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed:

“Louder for the people in the back! FOUR MORE YEARS!” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said:

More:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.