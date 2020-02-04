Members of the GOP shouted “four more years” as President Trump took the podium at the start of Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Republicans in the House chamber broke out chanting “four more years” following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal introduction of the president. Applause broke out as Trump took the stage and the chant followed — a moment that drew mixed reviews on social media.

“Schiff, Nadler not applauding Trump arrival,” CNN’s Manu Raju noted. “And not many Democrats clapping at all. Now GOP chanting ‘four more years.’ Dems standing silently”:

Schiff, Nadler not applauding Trump arrival And not many Democrats clapping at all. Now GOP chanting “four more years.” Dems standing silently — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 5, 2020

“THE GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK!!!” Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed:

THE GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/0Qx3YLSmQN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

“Louder for the people in the back! FOUR MORE YEARS!” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said:

Louder for the people in the back! FOUR MORE YEARS! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/JgkGgJfJR8 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 5, 2020

More:

If the Republicans are going to turn this into a campaign rally by chanting “four more years,” I’m not sure there’s any reason for Democrats to remain in the chamber. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 5, 2020

GOPers chanting "Four more years" in House chamber as Trump is about to begin his speech — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020

Well @realDonaldTrump just snubbed @SpeakerPelosi. He did not shake her hand as she tried to extend. Now the chant four more years. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 5, 2020

So it begins #SOTU @realDonaldTrump cheered by Republicans “Four more years” This is going to be great — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 5, 2020

If the Republicans can chant "four more years" Democrats can chant "liar." Just saying. Roberts isn't empowered to unevenly enforce decorum. #SOTU — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 5, 2020

FOUR MORE YEARS! FOUR MORE YEARS! FOUR MORE YEARS! — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 5, 2020

Republicans are now loudly chanting "four more years" in the House chamber, which I can't remember happening ever before. It's like a rally not a State of the Union — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 5, 2020

Honestly, at this point, I think the people chanting “four more years” know they’ll be remembered as history’s villains, and just don’t give a fuck. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) February 5, 2020