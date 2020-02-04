Members of the GOP shouted “four more years” as President Trump took the podium at the start of Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
Republicans in the House chamber broke out chanting “four more years” following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal introduction of the president. Applause broke out as Trump took the stage and the chant followed — a moment that drew mixed reviews on social media.
“Schiff, Nadler not applauding Trump arrival,” CNN’s Manu Raju noted. “And not many Democrats clapping at all. Now GOP chanting ‘four more years.’ Dems standing silently”:
“THE GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK!!!” Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed:
THE GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/0Qx3YLSmQN
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020
“Louder for the people in the back! FOUR MORE YEARS!” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said:
Louder for the people in the back! FOUR MORE YEARS! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/JgkGgJfJR8
— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 5, 2020
If the Republicans are going to turn this into a campaign rally by chanting “four more years,” I’m not sure there’s any reason for Democrats to remain in the chamber.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 5, 2020
GOPers chanting "Four more years" in House chamber as Trump is about to begin his speech
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020
Well @realDonaldTrump just snubbed @SpeakerPelosi. He did not shake her hand as she tried to extend. Now the chant four more years.
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 5, 2020
So it begins #SOTU @realDonaldTrump cheered by Republicans “Four more years” This is going to be great
— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 5, 2020
If the Republicans can chant "four more years" Democrats can chant "liar." Just saying. Roberts isn't empowered to unevenly enforce decorum. #SOTU
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 5, 2020
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 5, 2020
Republicans are now loudly chanting "four more years" in the House chamber, which I can't remember happening ever before. It's like a rally not a State of the Union
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 5, 2020
Honestly, at this point, I think the people chanting “four more years” know they’ll be remembered as history’s villains, and just don’t give a fuck.
— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) February 5, 2020
FOUR MORE YEARS!!!!
LOVE the greeting of our @POTUS at #StateOfTheUnion!
🇺🇸
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) February 5, 2020
Chants of "four more years" by the traitors #SOTU https://t.co/Cv4nMLB62l
— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) February 5, 2020
Love the chant! #FourMoreYears
— Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) February 5, 2020
