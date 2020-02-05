Failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton accused the senators who cleared President Trump of all charges of betraying their oath to the Constitution and warned that American democracy is “entering dangerous territory.”
“As the president’s impeachment trial began, Republican senators pledged an oath to defend the Constitution,” Clinton wrote following the Senate clearing President Trump on both charges.
“Today, 52 of them voted to betray that oath—and all of us,” she continued. “We’re entering dangerous territory for our democracy. It’ll take all of us working together to restore it”:
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2020
The Senate acquitted the president on both charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on Wednesday afternoon, effectively ending the impeachment trial.
“It is therefore ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John Trump be, and he is hereby, acquitted of the charges in said articles,” Chief Justice John Roberts announced:
Chief Justice Roberts: "It is therefore ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John Trump be, and he is hereby, acquitted of the charges in said articles." pic.twitter.com/61M9Ugs72K
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2020
Republicans across the board celebrated the end of the impeachment trial, including the president himself:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020
Acquitted for life. pic.twitter.com/HgqBXwpoWK
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 5, 2020
Truth wins
Justice done
President Trump: Forever acquitted
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 5, 2020
President @realDonaldTrump is acquitted forever. pic.twitter.com/475cbrV4ed
— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 5, 2020
Happy Acquittal Day!
Article 1: NOT GUILTY
Article 2: NOT GUILTY
The President will be forever acquitted of these sham impeachment charges.
As the curtain closes on this terrible Schiff Show, let’s hope there is never a sequel produced of this corrupt, rigged, rushed hit job.
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 5, 2020
Forever Acquitted!
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 5, 2020
.@SpeakerPelosi, you’ve wasted too much of the American people’s time and money already … let’s get back to work on what matters! https://t.co/lkpdQvoNbj
— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) February 5, 2020
Impeachment sham is finally over! It’s time to move on! @SpeakerPelosi, can these witch hunts end so we can get to work for the American people?
— Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) February 5, 2020
