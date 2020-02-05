Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial: Senate Ready to Acquit

The Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump on Wednesday as the impeachment trial comes to an end around 4 PM ET. The articles of impeachment charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

2:15 PM: Romney will be first Senator in history to vote to remove a president of own party (convict on abuse of power and acquit on obstruction of Congress).

No senator has voted to convict a president of their own party in an impeachment trial in U.S. history. Now the 2012 GOP presidential nominee is going to vote to convict the party's 2016 nominee — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) February 5, 2020

2:14 PM: Washington Post: Romney “sealed a place in history.”

Breaking: "Sen. Mitt Romney sealed a place in history Wednesday with his announcement that he will to vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power, becoming a rare lone voice in a Republican Party that otherwise has marched in lockstep." @danbalz https://t.co/dPrbo0guH0 — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 5, 2020

2:13 PM: Never Trumpers/Left immediately praise Romney: “Profile in courage.”

Mitt Romney just did something no other Republican in Congress has done: He put defending our Constitution over defending Donald Trump. He is voting to convict Trump. This was truly a profile in courage. He knows he will be demonized by Trump and Fox News etc. This is patriotism — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 5, 2020

I am genuinely shocked at Romney’s announcement. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 5, 2020

Real historical moment happening now from @MittRomney. This is Profile in Courage territory. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) February 5, 2020

2:07 PM: The Democrats who spoke about “history” and to think about what future historians will write about the Senators got to Romney. He said voting against his conscience would expose his character to “history’s rebuke” and “censure” of his own conscience. He says with his vote, he can tell his children and grandchildren that he did his duty to the best of his ability. He said history will look at him as one of the Senators who determined that what Trump did was “grievously wrong.”

ROMNEY: "Were I to ignore the evidence that has been presented & disregard what I believe my oath & the constitution demands of me for the sake of a partisan end, it would, I fear, expose my character to history's rebuke & the censor of my own conscience." pic.twitter.com/psdRhPTbWr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020

2:05 PM: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) choking up on the Senate floor hours before the Senate votes. Romney says Trump is guilty of an “appalling abuse of public trust.” He says he has received numerous calls and texts to “stand with the team” in the last few weeks. He says his promise before God required him to put his personal feelings and biases aside. Romney says he is ready to hear abuse from Trump and his supporters.

"The grave question the Constitution tasks Senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did." —@MittRomney pic.twitter.com/lnIBEQj6rs — CAP Action (@CAPAction) February 5, 2020

"The people will judge us for how well and faithfully we perform our duty," Romney says. The question is now whether he committed high crimes and misdemeanors. "Yes he did. The president asked a foreign government to investigate a political rival." — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 5, 2020