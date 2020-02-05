***Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial: Senate Ready to Acquit

image (13)

The Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump on Wednesday as the impeachment trial comes to an end around 4 PM ET. The articles of impeachment charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

 

2:15 PM: Romney will be first Senator in history to vote to remove a president of own party (convict on abuse of power and acquit on obstruction of Congress).

2:14 PM: Washington Post: Romney “sealed a place in history.”

 

2:13 PM: Never Trumpers/Left immediately praise Romney: “Profile in courage.”

2:07 PM: The Democrats who spoke about “history” and to think about what future historians will write about the Senators got to Romney. He said voting against his conscience would expose his character to “history’s rebuke” and “censure” of his own conscience. He says with his vote, he can tell his children and grandchildren that he did his duty to the best of his ability. He said history will look at him as one of the Senators who determined that what Trump did was “grievously wrong.”

2:05 PM: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) choking up on the Senate floor hours before the Senate votes. Romney says Trump is guilty of an “appalling abuse of public trust.” He says he has received numerous calls and texts to “stand with the team” in the last few weeks. He says his promise before God required him to put his personal feelings and biases aside. Romney says he is ready to hear abuse from Trump and his supporters.

 

