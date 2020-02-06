Counties in AZ, FL, NC Declaring 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Status

Counties in Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina have declared Second Amendment sanctuary status this week as grassroots efforts to protect gun rights sweep the country.

The Daily Courier reports that over 200 people showed up to Arizona’s Yavapai County’s board meeting this week and the 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution was passed.

News4Jax reports that Florida’s St. John’s County commissioners voted unanimously for a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, bringing the number of 2A sanctuary counties in the Sunshine State to nearly 30. The St. John’s resolution means the county will not “enforce gun laws it feels are unconstitutional or violate the Second Amendment.”

WFMY reports that North Carolina’s Rockingham County passed its resolution on Tuesday night. A “standing room only” crowd supporting the resolution filled the county commissioner meeting.

Over 100 local governments in Virginia have declared Second Amendment sanctuary status since Gov. Ralph Northam (D) intimated a war on guns in early November 2019. Nearly 70 counties in Illinois have declared Second Amendment sanctuary status as well.

