The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) is applauding the 100+ plus local governments that have declared themselves sanctuaries for gun rights.

SAF also applauded the numerous Second Amendment Sanctuary counties in Illinois.

SAF founder and executive director Alan Gottlieb said,

Faced with increasing threats of restrictive gun control laws and even outright bans, activists working with local officials including county sheriffs have drawn the proverbial line in the sand. They’ve set an example for grassroots groups in other states to prevent the kind of gun control hysteria that now permeates legislatures in Richmond and Springfield.

He added:

We stand with these counties in their defense of the Constitution against anti-rights extremism disguised as ‘common sense. We remind gun-hating zealots everywhere this is still the United States, not a police state, and constitutional rights are not subject to popularity contests.

On December 18, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 86 of Virginia’s 95 counties were Second Amendment Sanctuaries. SAF reports that 67 counties in Illinois has taken the same stand.

