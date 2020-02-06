Intrusion Suspect Yells ‘Sheriff’s Office,’ Gets Shot Dead

A home intrusion suspect pretending to be with the sheriff’s department entered a Lindsay, California, home on Tuesday night and was shot dead by the homeowner.

The Fresno Bee reports the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office determined the deceased suspect, “along with additional suspects, forced open the front door while yelling ‘sheriff’s office.’” The homeowner responded by , exchanging gunfire with suspects, leaving one suspect dead and causing the others to flee.

The homeowner’s 13-year-old son was unharmed.

The Visalia Times Delta reports the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. and 911 was called just after 10.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

