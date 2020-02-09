Marianne Williamson: Pete Buttigieg ‘Nothing but a Corporate Tool’

Former 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson took a veiled shot at Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, calling him “nothing but a corporate tool.”

After the Iowa Democrat Caucus, where Buttigieg walked away with the majority of delegates despite Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) winning the majority of voters, Williamson hinted that her supporters must not support Buttigieg, who routinely speaks about a “new era of inclusion” in politics.

“I haven’t endorsed anyone because there’s more than one good progressive and everyone has to vote their conscience,” Williamson wrote on Twitter. “But I submit to my supporters that someone with no real agenda and no real vision for our country beyond a vague notion of inclusion is nothing but a corporate tool”:

I haven’t endorsed anyone because there’s more than one good progressive and everyone has to vote their conscience. But I submit to my supporters that someone with no real agenda and no real vision for our country beyond a vague notion of inclusion is nothing but a corporate tool — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 9, 2020

Williamson’s comment comes just ahead of this week’s New Hampshire Democrat primary where the Democrat Party establishment has sought to undercut Sanders’ campaign by throwing support behind candidates such as Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Similarly, 2020 Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) took a veiled shot at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg following the Iowa Democrat Caucus where election results took nearly a week to be released.

“It’s clear that the corporate media, the military-industrial complex, and the party establishment are threatened by [my] message, because it challenges their grip on power,” Gabbard said. “They will do everything to silence us, while also rigging the primary process for billionaire candidates who think they can bypass the kind of grassroots campaigning that is the fuel of our movement.”

Gabbard previously called out Buttigieg for taking a lucrative job for McKinsey & Company, a billion-dollar consulting firm, between 2007 and 2010. In his role as a consultant for McKinsey, Buttigieg worked on behalf of insurance companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, the U.S. Defense Department, and Best Buy.

Previously, Buttigieg has said he does not consider his taking donor money from billionaires “big money in politics.” When asked if not accepting donations from billionaires and hosting closed-door fundraisers is part of his plan to take “big money” out of politics, Buttigieg responded, “No.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.