Claim: White House Reportedly Identified, Will Remove ‘Anonymous’ Resistance Official

The anonymous member of the Trump administration who penned a scathing anti-Trump op-ed in the New York Times, asserted his or her position as a member of the “resistance,” and went on to write a tell-all book has been pinpointed by the administration and will be removed, former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova claimed on Monday.

DiGenova, who is not a Trump administration official, claims that a senior government official informed him that the Trump administration has identified the senior official behind the infamous “resistance” op-ed, which was published in the Times in 2018.

“Remember that article in the New York Times by ‘Anonymous,’ which was written allegedly by someone inside the administration? I am told that soon there will be someone else leaving the White House who wrote that article,” he told WMAL’s Mornings on the Mall host Vince Coglianese on Monday.

“Apparently, they have identified ‘Anonymous,’ and we were told that — Victoria and I were at a dinner with a senior government official last week — and were told that by this person. They have, in fact, identified ‘Anonymous.’”

DiGenova would not say if the official was part of the National Security Council (NSC), telling Coglianese, “I don’t want to give out too much information and reveal the source of the information.”

“But the bottom line is that somebody, according to this senior government official, somebody in the White House,” he continued. “So we’ll find out which part of the White House they were in”:

The White House has yet to comment on the matter.

“I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations,” the author wrote at the time, declaring that President Trump “continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

“Many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office,” said the author.

The anonymous official made waves again last year after penning a tell-all book, A Warning, released November 2019.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to publish this book. This is serious stuff and this is a serious warning about our President,” Twelve publisher Sean Desmond told CNN at the time.

As Breitbart News reported:

The secret author is being represented by veteran literary agents Keith Urbahn and Matt Latimer of Javelin, who also worked with former FBI director James Comey for his book, A Higher Loyalty. According to Latimer, his client turned down huge sums of money for the book and plans to give away a large chunk of what is made from sales. “The Author of A WARNING refused the chance at a seven figure advance and intends to donate a substantial amount of any royalties to the White House Correspondents Association and other organizations that fight for a free press that seeks the truth,” Latimer told CNN, adding the book “was not written by the author lightly, or for the purpose of financial enrichment. It has been written as an act of conscience and of duty.

Latimer said the author felt as though his or her identity remained “almost irrelevant because there is scarcely a sentiment expressed in this book that is not shared by numerous others who have served and continue to serve this administration at its highest levels.”

The claim coincides with officials confirming that the Trump administration cut 70 Obama holdovers from the National Security Council (NSC).