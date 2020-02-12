Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg currently leads the Democrat primary delegate count, despite losing the popular vote in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Buttigieg now has 22 delegates, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is in second place with 21.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders are expected to get nine delegates from the New Hampshire primary, according to the Associated Press, even though Sanders finished first in the presidential contest. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is expected to win six delegates from New Hampshire.

Buttigieg won 13 delegates in Iowa, while Sanders only got eleven, despite winning the popular vote.

The Nevada Caucuses will be held on Saturday, February 22, and will award 36 pledged delegates to the candidates. (Twelve delegates are unpledged superdelegates.) Nevada also has early voting in their caucuses that begins on February 15.

Candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the nomination at the Democrat National Convention in the first ballot.