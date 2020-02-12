Pete Buttigieg Leads Democrat Delegate Count Despite Losing Popular Vote

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at his primary night watch party on February 11, 2020 in Nashua, New Hampshire. New Hampshire voters cast their ballots today in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg currently leads the Democrat primary delegate count, despite losing the popular vote in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Buttigieg now has 22 delegates, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is in second place with 21.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders are expected to get nine delegates from the New Hampshire primary, according to the Associated Press, even though Sanders finished first in the presidential contest. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is expected to win six delegates from New Hampshire.

Buttigieg won 13 delegates in Iowa, while Sanders only got eleven, despite winning the popular vote.

The Nevada Caucuses will be held on Saturday, February 22, and will award 36 pledged delegates to the candidates. (Twelve delegates are unpledged superdelegates.) Nevada also has early voting in their caucuses that begins on February 15.

Candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the nomination at the Democrat National Convention in the first ballot.

