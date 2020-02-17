‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Shelved by Virginia Senate Committee

The “assault weapons” ban that passed the Democrat-controlled Virginia House of Delegates last week was shelved Monday morning by the Senate’s Judiciary Committee.

WAVY reports the committee voted 10-5 to shift the legislation–HB 961–to the 2021 legislation session.

The shift was supported by Republicans and Sens. John Edwards (D-Roanoke), Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville), Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) and Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax).

Va. Senate committee votes 10-5 to block the assault weapon bill and recommend it go to the crime commission for a study. 4 Dems vote with Republicans Pro-gun people break into applause pic.twitter.com/C0Pb5Xs5Tf — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) February 17, 2020

Breitbart News reported HB 961 would ban “assault weapons,” magazines holding 12 rounds or more, and suppressors. The legislation was sponsored by Del. Mark Levine (D) and passed by the House of Delegates on Tuesday of last week.

The NRA-ILA reported HB 961, in its original form, contained no grandfather clause for “assault weapons,” but such a clause had to be added in order to garner enough support for passage.

However, Republicans and the handful of Democrats who voted with them on the Senate Judiciary Committee want to wait on the legislation and give time for a study to show whether such a ban carries any benefit in the first place.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.