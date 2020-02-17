Pete Buttigieg: ‘We Are All Lifted Up’ by Stories About Abortions

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg celebrated a woman’s story about an abortion she had in college, saying it was an important reminder of the freedoms under attack in America.

Buttigieg attended a Planned Parenthood campaign event in Nevada on Sunday where a woman shared her story of having an abortion in college, and the struggle she had after being criticized and ridiculed.

The former South Bend mayor thanked the woman for sharing the story, which he described as “a reminder of how we are all lifted up when we honor individual freedom and support.”

Video from the event has not surfaced online, but some reporters present shared the story across social media.

Buttigieg promised to defend the right for women to have an abortion, promising executive action on the issue if elected president.

He also promised that his health care plan would “support, reimburse and fund” abortion and family planning, according to the Associated Press.

Buttigieg repeatedly touts his support for unrestricted abortion on the campaign trail, accepting no legal limitations.

“Part of American freedom is women’s freedom to make own reproductive decisions and freedom doesn’t exist if there is not funding for low-income abortion services,” Buttigieg said last month.

 

