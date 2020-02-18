Tim O’Brien, a campaign adviser to Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg’s campaign, said Tuesday that the New York billionaire would sell his media and information company should he be elected president.

O’Brien’s remarks were made to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview Tuesday, claiming Bloomberg will divest Bloomberg L.P. and release his tax returns if he is elected.

“There will be no confusion about any of his financial holdings blurring the line between public service and personal profiteering,” O’Brien stated. “We will be 180 degrees from where Donald Trump is on these issues.”

Since announcing his candidacy, Bloomberg’s company has enacted new rules that have staff confused about what to report on and what not to report on regarding the 2020 presidential election and the Democrat presidential primaries.

Prior to becoming a campaign adviser to Bloomberg, O’Brien was a former editor at The New York Times and Huffington Post and most recently served as executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion.

In late 2018, an investigation into fraud from within the Bloomberg L.P. company concluded, which ended with the arrests of many who worked under Bloomberg’s leadership.

The investigation was opened by the Manhattan district attorney’s office into the city’s more than $62 billion construction industry.