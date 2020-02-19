Democrat Doug Jones: ‘What a Stupid Question’ to Query on Abortion Vote

A video tweeted by National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Press Secretary Nathan Brand shows vulnerable Alabama Democrat Sen. Doug Jones responding to a constituent’s query into how he will vote on an abortion bill next week with the response, “What a stupid question.”

🚨 NEW VIDEO 🚨 Constituent: “Do you think abortion should be banned after 5 months?” Doug Jones: “What a stupid question.” Constituent: “You’re voting on it next week.”#ALsen #ALpolitics pic.twitter.com/oZd5NrFHy3 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) February 19, 2020

As the video indicates, the Senate will vote on two pro-life bills next week, one of which is the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would ban abortions after the fifth month of pregnancy.

In the tweeted video, when Jones saw the reported constituent, he said, “What stupid question do you have for me today?”

The constituent asked, “Do you think abortion should be banned after five months?”

“What a stupid question,” the senator responded.

“You’re voting on it next week,” the constituent said.

“And I’ll vote on it next week, just like I did the last time,” Jones said, walking away.

In January 2018, the Senate failed to pass the Pain-Capable bill. Though Jones represents a deep-red state, he opposed the legislation.

In a statement sent to WHNT News 19, Jones said:

As I’ve said many times before, I believe this is a deeply personal choice for any woman to make. A woman’s freedom to choose was recognized by the Supreme Court 45 years ago. I do not support any efforts that would undermine that ruling.

In 2017, while Jones was running for his Senate seat, he said he is a “right-to-lifer” once a baby is born, but supports abortion up until that point.

Jones responded to MSNBC’s MTP Daily host Chuck Todd’s question if he would not support legislation that banned late-term abortions.

The senator said:

I’m not in favor of anything that is going to infringe on a woman’s right and her freedom to choose. That’s just the position that I’ve had for many years. It’s a position I continue to have. But when those people — I want to make sure that people understand that once a baby is born, I’m going to be there for that child. That’s where I become a right to lifer.

In May 2019, Jones tweeted a video message in which he referred to pro-life lawmakers in his state as “so extreme and so callous” for approving a bill that would make most abortions illegal.

Last week, the Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill threatening a woman's ability to make her own health care choices. Doug wanted to take a moment to share a few thoughts on why we have to stand united against this extreme attack on women's rights: pic.twitter.com/ohRH0cU5PQ — Doug Jones for Senate (@DougJonesHQ) May 14, 2019

In his message, Jones referred to abortion as “health care” and to Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act as “draconian.”

“With a record of voting in favor of late-term abortion more than halfway through pregnancy and forced taxpayer funding of abortion, Sen. Jones has repeatedly betrayed Alabamians, siding with the radical abortion lobby and fellow extremist Democrats in Congress,” said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser in a statement sent to Breitbart News.

“Their agenda is dramatically out of step with the people of Alabama and the strong majority of Americans – including 55 percent of Independents and 43 percent of rank-and-file Democrats – who support compassionate limits on abortion after five months of pregnancy, when science clearly shows unborn babies can feel excruciating pain,” the pro-life leader added. “If Sen. Jones refuses to protect innocent unborn children, he won’t be laughing come Election Day.”

In January, Breitbart News reported former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) held a commanding lead over other Republican candidates seeking the GOP nomination for U.S. senator against Jones.