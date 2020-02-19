Trump: We Don’t Care Who the Hell the Democrat Nominee Is, ‘We’re Gonna Win’

President Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally on Wednesday that the DNC is going to take the nomination away from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) again. The president added that it won’t matter “who the hell [the Democrat nominee] is” because “we’re gonna win.”

“They just came out with a poll a little while ago,” said President Trump. “Mini Mike was at 15, and Crazy Bernie was at 31. That’s a lot. And Mini Mike just spent $500 million, but, the DNC is going to take it away from Bernie again.”

“And that’s okay,” the president added, “because we don’t care who the hell it is, we’re gonna win. We have to.”

While Democrat presidential primary candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bloomberg debated on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada, President Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

President Trump continued:

We’re winning like never before. Washington Democrats keep on losing their minds. They hate the fact that we’re winning. We’re winning big — and that is why millions of registered Democrat voters are leaving — they’re joining our great Republican Party in droves, you see it all the time. Sleepy Joe Biden the other day had 68 people [at his rally], and now they have a new member of the [Democrat debate] — Mini Mike.

The president went on to blast former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg — whom he has dubbed “Mini Mike” — for allegedly wanting a booster box to stand on during the Democrat debate on Wednesday night.

“No boxes, we call him no boxes,” said President Trump of Bloomberg. “And I hear he’s getting pounded tonight.”

“You know he’s in the debate,” added the president. “I hear they’re pounding him.”

