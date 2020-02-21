Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running for governor, has campaigned and fundraised with two Democrat state lawmakers: Missouri state Rep. Rasheen Aldrige (D-MO), who has ties to the U.S. Communist Party, and Missouri state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed (D-MO), who has allied herself with Linda Sarsour and has supported Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand during the national anthem.

Galloway, Missouri’s only statewide Democrat, announced her campaign for governor by touting her alleged corruption-fighting abilities.

However, the state auditor has campaigned with two state lawmakers, Nasheed and Aldridge, who have affiliations that could inflame controversy.

Nasheed sat down in 2016 during the Pledge of Allegiance at the Missouri state capitol in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

A local Fox News affiliate wrote that “every legislative session usually starts with a prayer and the pledge;” although Nasheed “sat for the pledge but stood up for the prayer.”

The state representative said in 2016 that her decision to kneel during the national anthem was meant to raise awareness over perceived racial injustice.

“I stand with @Kaepernick7 and so many others in showing our patriotism by shining a light on injustice,” Nasheed tweeted in September 2016.

“I love America, but I want to support a brother who is shining a light on injustice,” she told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2016.

Nasheed was also arrested for disrupting traffic to protest the allegedly wrongful shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Some protesters had reportedly grumbled about Nasheed showing up at the last minute and got arrested shortly after that when many protesters had been congregating nightly outside a Ferguson police station.

Galloway promoted a Missouri Democrat Party office opening February that featured her as well as state Reps. Nasheed and Aldridge. The link for Galloway’s tweet features a donation link to the Missouri Democrat Party.

Join me and @MoDemParty in St. Louis on Saturday, February 1 for the opening of our brand new St. Louis office!

Great to join @SenatorNasheed, @RepSheenBean, and @MoDemParty for the opening of a brand new office in St. Louis.

During the February opening of the Missouri Democrat St. Louis office, Galloway praised Nasheed.

“Now, she might be in the minority in the Senate, but you know that she is powerful,” Galloway said of Nasheed.

Nasheed had also criticized then-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon in 2015 for appointing Galloway over her for the state auditor position. Some Democrats were disappointed, hoping that Nixon would nominate a black lawmaker to the position.

Nasheed was also disappointed by Nixon picking Galloway over her.

“This was the opportune time for the Democrats to show a certain level of diversity statewide,” Nasheed said at the time.

Leftist activist Linda Sarsour supported Nasheed for president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman at the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)-Missouri banquet.

Sarsour said, “She will be the first woman if she wins this election…she will be the first Muslim to be president” of the Board of Alderman of St. Louis.

Missouri State Rep. Aldridge also attended the February opening of the St. Louis Democrat office.

We were past capacity today for our St. Louis HQ launch. Thanks to @SenatorNasheed, @RepSheenBean, and @nicolergalloway for getting the crowd fired up!

In 2014, Aldridge was a panelist at the Community Party USA’s national convention in Chicago, Illinois. The Communist Party of the USA even promoted Aldridge’s work to fight for a $15 per hour minimum wage.

Galloway is no stranger to controversy.

The state auditor previously inflamed controversy over her decision to audit Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) tenure as the state’s attorney general. The audit’s reportedly biased audit of Hawley has caused the state legislature to investigate her for bias in her investigation of Hawley. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in February that Galloway likely violated state law by releasing confidential transcripts of the Hawley audit. Hawley’s lawyer claimed there was “deeply troubling” Democrat bias during the investigation of the Missouri senator, which includes auditor officials discussing whether to alter the audit to make it appear more damaging.

Galloway’s lead auditor assigned to investigate Hawley’s case, Pamela Allison, reportedly discussed “altering” the audit’s conclusions to make the audit seem more critical of the Missouri senator and his office.

Hawley slammed Galloway in February for fundraising off her audit of the Missouri senator.

The Missouri conservative asked rhetorically, "Don't think @nicolergalloway attacks on me & other Republicans are 100% political? Now she's fundraising off of audits! Is it too much to ask that she just do her job – and quit using her office to campaign?"