Josh Hawley: Democrat Nicole Galloway Fundraising on Hawley Audit

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said on Sunday that Missouri Democrat State Auditor Nicole Galloway is using her audit of the Missouri senator to benefit her gubernatorial campaign.

Hawley released a fundraising email for Galloway’s gubernatorial campaign, in which she touts her audit of the Missouri senator as an example of her self-described fight against wrongdoing.

Galloway, who is the lone statewide Democrat, released an appraisal of Hawley’s time as the state’s attorney general, who cleared of him of any wrongdoing. Hawley’s lawyer claimed there was “deeply troubling” Democrat bias during the investigation of the Missouri senator, which includes auditor officials discussing whether to alter the audit to make it appear more damaging.

Galloway’s lead auditor assigned to investigate Hawley’s case, Pamela Allison, reportedly discussed “altering” the audit’s conclusions to make the audit seem more critical of the Missouri senator and his office.

Hawley slammed Galloway’s audit of him as another partisan attack.

The Missouri conservative asked rhetorically, “Don’t think @nicolergalloway attacks on me & other Republicans are 100% political? Now she’s fundraising off of audits! Is it too much to ask that she just do her job – and quit using her office to campaign?”

Don’t think @nicolergalloway⁩ attacks on me & other Republicans are 100% political? Now she’s fundraising off of audits! Is it too much to ask that she just do her job – and quit using her office to campaign? #mogov #moleg pic.twitter.com/W0iFt2bKcz — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 9, 2020

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch published an editorial Saturday that Galloway faces questions of hypocrisy over her audit of Hawley.

“That’s not good enough. If Galloway wants to continue as the standard bearer for ethics in government, she must be willing to turn the same uncomfortable magnifying glass of scrutiny on herself and her staff.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said on Thursday Galloway’s release of Hawley’s audit-related transcripts “likely” violated state law. Schmitt then cited state law that “audit work papers and related supportive material SHALL be kept confidential, including any interpretations, advisory opinions, or other information or materials used and relied on in performing the audit.” “We have grave concerns about the irreparable harm this audit could have on the auditor’s office and good government in general,” Schmitt said.