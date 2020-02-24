Neighbor Where Alleged Invader Killed: We Defend Family ‘at All Costs’

The neighbor to a homeowner who shot and killed a home invader told reporters their area is full of people who carry guns for self-defense and who will defend family “at all costs.”

WAVE 3 reports 27-year-old Kyle Story allegedly broke into a Spencer County, Kentucky, home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Thereafter, neighbors heard the gunshots fired by the homeowner.

Story was shot and killed.

Neighbor Tara Smallwood was home when the alleged home invasion occurred and said she saw police arrive, followed by the coroner, so she assumed the shots had been fatal.

Smallwood also noted, “For the most part people in this area all have firearms, regularly use firearms and carry firearms on their person at all times. But we will defend our home and our land and our family at all costs.”

WLKY also spoke with Smallwood about the incident and she told them, “We are always happy to see friendly faces but if you come on our property or anyone’s property unwelcomed, it’s very likely you won’t be leaving.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.