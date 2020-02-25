Poll: Sanders, Bloomberg, Biden in Three-Way Tie for North Carolina

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Mike Bloomberg (D), and Joe Biden (D) are in the midst of a three-way battle for North Carolina, according to a Civitas Poll released just one week ahead of the Super Tuesday state’s March 3 primary.

The survey, conducted by Spry Strategies February 21- 23, 2020, among 561 likely Democrat primary voters, showed a tight race between the three national frontrunners — Sanders, Bloomberg, and Biden. All three clocked in with 20 percent support. No other candidate came close.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in a distant second with nine percent support, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Pete Buttigieg (D) with six percent and three percent respectively. Another 14 percent of respondents indicated that they remain undecided.

The margin of error is +/- 3.75 percent:

“This race is a three-way dead heat, and we’ll continue to track it as we get closer to Super Tuesday,” Civitas President Donald Bryson said of the results.

“It should come as no surprise that Biden has strong support among self-described moderates and African American voters. However, Sanders is enjoying strong support among white and 35 to 54-year-old voters,” he added.

The upcoming Super Tuesday primary contests will stand as the ultimate test for Bloomberg, who has virtually ignored the primary and caucus contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Saturday’s primary in South Carolina. Tuesday will also be significant for Biden, particularly if he fails to maintain his firewall in South Carolina’s primary this weekend.

All three candidates — as well as Warren, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer (D) — will appear on the debate stage in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday evening.