Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is experiencing a comfortable lead in Super Tuesday states Colorado and Virginia just days ahead of the 14-state March 3 primary contests, a Data for Progress survey released Thursday showed.

The socialist senator hailing from Vermont is leading in two more Super Tuesday states less than a week from the elections.

Data for Progress conducted both surveys February 23-25, 2020, and found Sanders enjoying significant leads in both states.

Virginia’s poll, taken among 499 likely voters, showed Sanders leading the field with 28 percent — nine points ahead of Joe Biden (D), who garnered 19 percent support. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mike Bloomberg (D) came closely behind, tying with 17 percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) followed with 12 percent and five percent, respectively. The margin of error is +/-4.5 percent.

Sanders is enjoying a double-digit lead in Colorado, with 34 percent, followed by Warren with 20 percent and Buttigieg and Bloomberg tied with 14 percent support. Biden places fifth in the Centennial State, followed by Klobuchar with six percent support.

The Colorado poll surveyed 471 likely voters; it has a margin of error of +/- 4.7 percent.

Twelve other states — Alabama, Arkansas, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Vermont — will also vote on March 3, ultimately dishing out roughly one-third of the party’s pledged delegates.