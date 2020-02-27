Joe Biden: The Second Amendment Is Not ‘Absolute’

During a Wednesday night CNN town hall, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden stressed the Second Amendment is not “absolute.”

He made this point by contending, “no amendment is absolute.” He then argued limitations on First and Second Amendments in particular, citing curtailments on speech and firearms.

Breitbart News quoted Biden saying, “From the very beginning, the Founders said, ‘Not everyone is able to have a gun and you can’t have any weapon you want.'” He did not point a document in which actually showed the Founders making such a statement.

He followed that statement by taking to social media:

I taught constitutional law for a long time and here's the deal: No amendment is absolute. There are limits. Common-sense reforms like background checks and a ban on assault weapons are not a violation of the Second Amendment. Period. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 27, 2020

During a Monday night campaign speech Biden assured firearm manufacturers he was gunning for them, making clear he wants to open them up to lawsuits over the criminal misuse of their products. Breitbart News reported Biden referenced gun manufacturers and said, “I’m going to take you down.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.