Photos: Black Leaders Pray for Trump at Black History Month Celebration

President Donald Trump was prayed over by a group of black religious and political leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday.

The president held a news conference and meeting and addressed the group of roughly two dozen black leaders.

Among those present were Alveda King, actor Isaiah Washington, World Boxing Champion Andre Berto, former NFL player and entrepreneur Jack Brewer, Pastor Darrell Scott, Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, a.k.a. “Diamond and Silk,” Black Voices for Trump advisory board members Paris Denard, Deneen Borelli, and David Harris Jr., and author and activist Candace Owens.

President Trump also addressed hundreds of black leaders on Thursday in the East Room in a ceremony commemorating Black History Month.

“In every field, every generation, and every calling, African-Americans have lifted up our nation to new heights — and, like all citizens, you are entitled to a government that puts your needs, your interests, and your families first,” Trump said.

