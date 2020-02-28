U.N. Chief Guterres Wants to ‘Urgently’ Redistribute Power and Fight ‘Gender Inequality’

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for the world to “urgently redistribute power” so as to end gender inequality which he said “should shame us all in the 21st century because it is not only unacceptable, it is stupid.”

The head of the globalist body said discrimination against women and girls remained a major problem around the world and compared it past “stains” of slavery and colonialism.

“From the ridiculing of women as hysterical or hormonal, to the routine judgement of women based on their looks; from the myths and taboos that surround women’s natural bodily functions, to mansplaining and victim-blaming –- misogyny is everywhere,” he said at an event at The New School in New York.

“It is time to stop trying to change women, and start changing the systems that prevent them from achieving their potential,” the UN head said.

“The 21st century must be the century of women’s equality.”

Gender inequality is fundamentally a question of power. I'm speaking at @thenewschool about how we can transform our world by achieving gender equality and ending discrimination against women & girls. https://t.co/iSK14y2sZz — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 27, 2020

This is not the first time the U.N. has entered the debate on gender equality.

As Breitbart News reported, last December it placed strict gender quotas on a British Army peacekeeping deployment to Mali in west Africa, demanding more females be sent under the auspices of a special bureaucratic directive.

The call for more female UK soldiers to be included was part of a wider set of directives drafted by the U.N. that mandates strict quotas for female personnel in the name of equal opportunity.

Under Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy targets, 15 percent of military observers and staff officers must be women by the end of 2020, while the figure for female “boots on the ground” is 7.5 percent.