New York Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus

The state of New York confirmed a second person has been diagnosed with the deadly Chinese coronavirus on Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said at a press conference that the second case is a male patient in his 50s from Westchester County, an affluent area outside New York City. The patient has been hospitalized and is believed to have had no connection to anyone with the virus.

“We don’t see any direct connection,” said Cuomo.

WATCH NOW: New York Gov. Cuomo holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak after second case was confirmed in New York https://t.co/6uReaScHtd pic.twitter.com/rDQkEzSlCJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2020

On Sunday, New York health officials announced that a woman in her 30s was the state’s first case. She is currently recovering alone in her apartment.

The development comes after Georgia announced that the state had identified two confirmed cases.

“I want to reassure you that they’re at home, in home isolation with other household members, with minimal symptoms so they’re not hospitalized,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Health, told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

“Georgians should remain calm,” said Gov. Brian Kemp (R). “We were ready for today.”

“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” he added. “This is not something we’re just now thinking about.”

105 cases have been diagnosed in the United States and six deaths have been reported in Washington state.