California Democrat on Plan to Move Tesla: ‘F*** Elon Musk’

A California Democrat assemblywoman drew outrage over a tweet she sent late Saturday night shortly after Elon Musk announced he would move his tech company to Nevada or Texas when he reopens for business.

F*ck Elon Musk. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

“F*ck Elon Musk,” Rep. Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) tweeted late in the evening.

The left-wing Democrat appalled a host of her followers, with many calling her “classless” and an embarrassment to those she represents.

The Alameda County, California, Sheriff’s Office told Musk back in March that Tesla cannot continue its normal factory operations because of the coronavirus.

In late April, Musk called for America to “reopen” its economy, tweeting, “FREE AMERICA NOW,” after he fought California’s “fascist” lockdown orders in connection to Tesla’s production plant in California over the past few months.

Musk says Tesla plans to sue Alameda County, whose health officials prohibited the opening of his plant despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval to open the plan as part of easing lockdown measures statewide.