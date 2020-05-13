Nolte: Poll Shows Tara Reade Assault Allegation Damaged Joe Biden

The increasingly credible allegation Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade in 1993 has taken a toll on the former vice president’s poll numbers.

“Voters Sour on Biden as Reade Allegations Find Higher Platform,” reports Morning Consult.

The numbers show Biden’s favorability rating with this specific pollster is now upside-down by five points. Only 43 percent view Biden favorably (a dip of two points since the end of April), while 48 percent view him unfavorably (an increase of three points).

“The slide resulted in Biden’s net favorability among women falling underwater for the first time since the nadir of his primary campaign in February, with 46 percent viewing him unfavorably and 44 viewing him favorably,” the pollster says; and that slide, they believe, is a direct result of the Reade allegation finally penetrating the news cycle.

Biden has lost a net of six points with women since this same poll was last taken at the end of April.

Donald Trump is viewed more favorably by voters, but only by a single point — 44 percent compared to Biden’s 43 percent. Trump’s unfavorable rating, however, is five points higher than Biden’s: 53 percent compared to Biden’s 48 percent.

If the election were held today, Biden would beat Trump by only three points, 42 percent to 45 percent.

A full 13 percent remain undecided.

The poll was conducted between May 4 and May 10 with 27,754 registered voters. The margin of error is one percent.

As hard as the corporate media are trying to protect Biden from Reade’s credible allegation, it is obviously not working. An earlier poll found that 64 percent said they had heard something about Reade story, a story that has been either dismissed in the establishment media or lied about as a means to protect Rapey Joe.

Both the far-left New York Times and the Associated Press have been caught lying as a means to smear Reade as a crank.

The Times falsely claimed it had done a thorough investigation of Reade’s claim and then found the claim lacking. But within a few days of the Times’ oh-so thorough investigation, Business Insider’s Rich McHugh found two more witnesses who said Reade told them about Biden’s alleged assault right around the time she claims it occurred. Also discovered a few days later was video of Reade’s anguished mother calling into a 1993 edition of CNN’s Larry King Live to ask for advice about her daughter’s problems with a “prominent senator.”

The Times’ produced a whitewash, not an investigation.

The Associated Press straight up lied by claiming Reade had changed her story about filing a sexual harassment complaint against Biden, when she had not changed her story at all. The AP was forced to correct its piece, but it is still deliberately misleading.

Tare Reade is Joe Biden’s eighth accuser.

Tara Reade has seven pieces of corroboration to back up her claim, which is seven more than Christine Blasey Serial Liar had.

Finally, with the help of media hacks like ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, a guy who knows something about enabling sexual predators from his days with Bill Clinton, Biden is engaging in a full-blown cover up.

Biden claims he’s still a #MeToo movement supporter, so he want Reade’s allegation treated with respect, and that respect means a thorough investigation. But at the same time, Biden is deliberately blocking that investigation by refusing access to his Senate papers, which are currently hidden away at the University of Delaware.

If Reade did in fact file a harassment complaint against Biden — she claims she did and was fired in retaliation — it would likely be among the papers Biden is hiding.

Biden denies all wrongdoing, but between his seven other accusers, his hiding of his Senate papers, and Reade’s corroborating witnesses, that denial is increasingly difficult for voters to believe.

