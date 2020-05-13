WATCH: Suspect with 6-Year-Old in Car Allegedly Fires 36 Rounds at Police

A suspect in Klamath Falls, Oregon, with a six-year-old in the car allegedly led police on a high-speed chase, firing 36 rounds at officers before being killed in a gun battle.

The six-year-old was pulled from the vehicle unharmed.

KVAL reports that the incident occurred on April 10, 2020, but a video of the incident was just released.

The video shows police pursuing Matthew Brennon Goff, who was first reported as intoxicated and then reported as “trying to take his children.” Officers arrived at the home where Goff was reportedly located only to learn that he had fled and taken his six-year-old son with him.

Police pursued Goff, and he opened fire on them, shooting 36 rounds from a rifle. The rounds struck a state trooper as well as a state trooper’s cruiser and deputies’ vehicles.

Oregon State Police released video of the shootout:



KOIN reports that the wounded trooper recovered and is back on the duty. Goff died at the scene.

Oregon State Superintendent Travis Hampton commented on the incident, saying, “I don’t think I’m alone when I admit my heart skipped a beat when I first viewed this video. I credit the professionalism and remarkable bravery of the Oregon State Police Troopers and Klamath County Deputy Sheriffs that brought this violent event to end.”

