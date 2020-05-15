Donald Trump Celebrates ‘Keyboard Warriors’ Supporting His Presidency

President Donald Trump marveled on Thursday at the continued support he receives from online supporters.

“Thank you to all of my great Keyboard Warriors,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president’s supporters continue to defend him on social media and to create and share videos, memes, and political content.

“You are better, and far more brilliant, than anyone on Madison Avenue (Ad Agencies),” Trump wrote. “There is nobody like you!”

The president continues sharing supporter-created content online, signaling his appreciation for the grassroots community of digital content creators and meme makers.

The New York Times noted in March that “Trump Won the Internet” in 2016 and that Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden are still struggling to close the gap. In April, the New York Times reported that Biden was “Losing the Internet” during the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump continued to dominate.

Advisers in the Biden campaign reportedly clashed in April regarding if they should outsource their digital operations to Hawkfish, a firm former Mayor Mike Bloomberg financially backed and used during his failed presidential campaign.

More than 100 digital staffers work on President Trump’s reelection campaign creating content that inspires supporters to share online.

“The Army for Trump and it’s digital warriors are a key component to President Trump and his campaign’s digital dominance,” Principal Deputy Communications Director Erin Perrine said in a statement to Breitbart News. “These are grassroots activists who, like President Trump, punch past the fake news and help propel President Trump’s ‘America First’ message across the country.”