Unsuccessful 2016 Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton lumped in armed shutdown protesters with “domestic terrorism” following Michigan shutdown protests.

On May 15, 2020, she reacted to armed protesters in Michigan by tweeting:

Armed men storming a legislature to disrupt its democratic proceedings is domestic terrorism. It cannot be tolerated.https://t.co/NcCFgA5COE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2020

Clinton’s tweet came after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) claimed she received death threats and promises of other acts of violence by alleged protest rally supporters.

Newsweek quoted Whitmer saying, “There are legislators who are wearing bulletproof vests to go to work. No one should be intimidated by someone who’s bringing in an assault rifle into their workplace.”

Bearing Arms’ Cam Edwards notes that a local report indicates only “about 12 of 250 protesters…were armed” and no gun owners were arrested.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) cited alleged concerns of violence in his state in January 2020, then unilaterally barred the carrying of guns on State Capitol grounds as protesters gathered to oppose the Democrat legislature’s gun control push.

