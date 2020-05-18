Even Mike Pompeo’s Dog Drew Scrutiny from Ousted Inspector General

Former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick’s investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo included allegations that he made a staffer walk his dog.

Sherman, Pompeo’s beloved five-year-old Labrador retriever, was one of the few residents of D.C. without a single scandal to his name. Now, as allegations surface regarding ousted Inspector General Steve Linick’s investigation into Secretary Pompeo’s conduct, Sherman has a black mark on his record as an otherwise Very Good Boy.

The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NBC have reported on other accusations against Pompeo, including that he had a “political appointee” handle everything from Sherman to dry cleaning on his behalf. According to NBC, a White House official said that Pompeo “recommended” Linick’s removal and that President Donald Trump agreed.

“As is the case with regard to other positions where I, as President, have the power of appointment, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspector General,” Trump wrote in an official statement. “That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General.”

Sherman celebrated his fifth birthday on April 23, making him the equivalent of about 36 in human years. So while he may seem young and innocent, he is plenty old enough to get himself into political hot water as the face of another investigation. There has been no word, however, on whether he can be indicted. Sherman could not be reached for comment.