Trump Prepares Public Health Regulation to Stem Illegal Immigration

President Trump’s administration is readying a public health regulation to more permanently stem the flow of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border, Breitbart News has learned.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have credited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 with helping to plummet southern border crossings by 84 percent in April and giving Border Patrol agents the authority to return border crossers to their native countries within a matter of hours.

A senior DHS official told Breitbart News that an expansion of the CDC’s Title 42 is on its way likely within the next week.

The expansion will come in the form of a public health regulation that continues giving federal immigration officials broad power to swiftly detain, process, and return border crossers. The original order was implemented for 30 days and has already been extended for an additional 30 days.

DHS officials said this is the first time in U.S. history that the CDC’s Title 42 has been applied to border crossers. In the past, the order has only applied to foreign imports.

Last month, less than 16,000 border crossers were apprehended by Border Patrol agents — a 47 percent decrease from the more than 30,000 apprehended in March.

