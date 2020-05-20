Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) is allowing real estate operations to resume for “limited business” only after taking the unprecedented step in shutting down the industry as part of his far-reaching lockdown orders.

Real estate operations can resume in all Pennsylvania counties — even those under the most restrictive red phase — Wolf announced on Tuesday.

“We continue to review our policies and the scientific data to determine the safest approach for all activities in the commonwealth,” Wolf stated:

While at this point more than two-thirds of the state will be in the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan by Friday, May 22, we are still evaluating how industries may be able to conduct business appropriately in red phase counties, including the real estate industry.

“This industry impacts numerous types of businesses and Pennsylvania homebuyers who are in the process of, or considering, purchasing a home,” he continued, adding that it is “critical” that the businesses across all counties “strictly adhere to all appropriate guidelines and guidance.”

According to the guidance released by Wolf’s administration, in-person real estate activities should occur by schedule only and involve the agent and two others from the other party during showings, max. All should practice social distancing and wear masks. The guidance also urges businesses to utilize “remote notary, powers of attorney (POA) or the exchange of contract documents electronically or by mail wherever possible.”

The guidance continues:

Where it is not possible to conduct settlement/ closing via remote notary or POA, attendance in-person must be limited to required signatories and their legal counsel or real estate professional only, and steps to preserve social distancing must be followed to the maximum extent possible. Advance copies of documents should be provided for review prior to the settlement date, wherever possible.

Businesses and employees in the industry are also prohibited from “providing food during in-person activities” and “conducting in-person group showings for either potential buyers or real estate professionals, including open houses, broker opens or office tours.”

“Failure to strictly adhere to the requirements of this guidance may result in disciplinary actions up to and including suspension of licensure,” the guidance warns.

Kris Ross, a Pennsylvania resident who works in real estate and construction, told Breitbart News during last week’s protest at the capitol that Wolf’s “bullshit” shutdown affected her business:

“This whole shutdown is bullshit,” she said. “I’m in real estate and also in construction. Not only was my business shut down, but Wells Fargo shut down my line of credit because of the uncertainty in the market.”