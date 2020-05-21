At Ford Plant, Donald Trump Refuses to Wear Mask for the Press

President Donald Trump on Thursday proudly displayed a mask in Michigan that he said he wore for protection, but he refused to let the press see him wear it.

“I wore one in this back area but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” he told reporters.

Reporters on the trip to Michigan repeatedly asked the president why he decided not to wear a mask during the tour of a Ford Motor Company plant producing personal protection gear and ventilators. Other executives on the tour did wear masks.

“Honestly, I think I look better in a mask,” Trump said, claiming that he wore it earlier during the tour but chose not to wear it on camera.

Trump displayed his mask for the cameras, a black mask with a presidential seal on it.

When a Ford executive was asked whether the president allowed to enter the factory without a mask, he replied, “It’s up to him.”

After the tour, Ford issued a statement.

“Bill Ford encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived. He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years,” the statement read. “The President later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.”

