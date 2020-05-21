At Ford Plant, Donald Trump Refuses to Wear Mask for the Press

President Donald Trump speaks as he tours Ford's Rawsonville Components Plant that has been converted to making personal protection and medical equipment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Thursday proudly displayed a mask in Michigan that he said he wore for protection, but he refused to let the press see him wear it.

“I wore one in this back area but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” he told reporters.

Reporters on the trip to Michigan repeatedly asked the president why he decided not to wear a mask during the tour of a Ford Motor Company plant producing personal protection gear and ventilators. Other executives on the tour did wear masks.

“Honestly, I think I look better in a mask,” Trump said, claiming that he wore it earlier during the tour but chose not to wear it on camera.

Trump displayed his mask for the cameras, a black mask with a presidential seal on it.

When a Ford executive was asked whether the president allowed to enter the factory without a mask, he replied, “It’s up to him.”

After the tour, Ford issued a statement.

“Bill Ford encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived.  He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years,” the statement read. “The President later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.”
 

