Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, an African American Democrat, t0ld Joe Biden that he was not “entitled” to black support after the former vice president said black voters who were not sure who to vote for in the upcoming presidential election “ain’t black.”

“I’ve been black all my life. But I’ve never been anyone’s property, especially not @JoeBiden,” Jones tweeted. “You’re not entitled to black support, Joe. You haven’t even earned it.”

I’ve been black all my life. But I’ve never been anyone’s property, especially not @JoeBiden. You’re not entitled to black support, Joe. You haven’t even earned it. pic.twitter.com/ZcqKC0dMak — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) May 22, 2020

He added in a video statement with his tweet:

You ain’t black? See, first of all, I have a problem with his choice of language. And secondly, this is a prime example of how liberal Democrats, they love to dictate the way black people should think. Well, you know what? I have a message for Joe Biden. Let me be clear about one thing. I ain’t voting for you but I am black. And I am voting for President Donald J. Trump. You got me Joe Biden and those other liberals who think you can think for us? Now we’re not black if we don’t vote for you? What an insult.

Jones’s comment came after Biden on Friday morning told popular radio show host Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club that if still did not know who to vote for, then “you ain’t black.”

Biden’s comments stoked criticism from across the political spectrum — from African Americans listeners, prominent African American musicians such as Diddy, and conservative African American pundits and politicians.

Jones is a Democrat but came out earlier this year in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection, citing Trump’s actions to help the black community such as criminal justice reform, unemployment, and support for historically black colleges and universities. After backlash from Democrats, he announced he would resign. However, he changed his mind about resigning after being embraced by conservatives.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.