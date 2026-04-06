The Department of Education announced on Monday that it has rescinded Biden-era resolution agreements to several schools that imposed the previous administration’s “radical transgender agenda.”

The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) uses resolution agreements to require schools to resolve noncompliance with federal civil rights laws. The Department said previous Democrat administrations “distorted the law contrary to its plain meaning to police discrimination on the basis of ‘gender identity,’ not sex, and imposed resolution agreements with no legal foundation, but rather, based on an ideologically-driven interpretation of Title IX.”

The Department said previous administrations admonished school districts with Title IX violations over actions like “improper use of preferred pronouns” or “asking questions about a student’s preferred ‘gender.'” Unlike the Biden administration, the Trump administration interprets Title IX as pertaining to sex, rather than the made-up concept of “gender identity.”

“Today, the Trump Administration is removing the unnecessary and unlawful burdens that prior Administrations imposed on schools in its relentless pursuit of a radical transgender agenda. While previous Administrations launched Title IX investigations based on ‘misgendering,’ the Trump Administration is investigating allegations of girls and women being injured by men on their sports team or feeling violated by men in their intimate spaces,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement.

“Today is yet another demonstration of the Trump Administration’s commitment to uphold the law, protect our students, and restore common sense. No longer will the federal government force educational institutions to violate the law or punish them for upholding it,” she continued.

The Department of Education said OCR is rescinding certain portions of six resolution agreements “that were reached through the illegal, heavy-handed manipulation of Title IX” with:

Cape Henlopen School District

Delaware Valley School District

Fife School District

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District

Sacramento City Unified

Taft College

The Department pointed out that the Biden administration expanded Title IX to enforce discrimination law based on “gender identity” — an action found illegal by a federal court in 2025.

“Upon taking office in January 2025, the Trump Administration immediately returned to enforcing the Trump Administration’s 2020 Title IX rule, which properly safeguards against discrimination on the basis of sex,” the Education Department said in a press release.

The department noted that Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex as a condition of receiving federal funding.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.