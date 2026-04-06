NASA astronaut and pilot for the Artemis II mission, Victor Glover, shared the Gospel and teachings of Jesus Christ, moments before losing signal with Earth as he and the other astronauts reached the dark side of the Moon.

Glover shared that as he, and the three other astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, got closer “to the nearest point to the Moon, and farthest point from Earth,” he wanted to remind people of one of the “most important mysteries” on Earth, love.

Glover shared how Jesus Christ said that the “greatest command” was to “love God with all that you are,” and added that the second greatest commandment is for people “to love your neighbor as yourself.”

Matthew 22:36-40 shares that Jesus stated the greatest commandment is to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” Jesus also adds that the second greatest commandment is to “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

“As we go on this journey, thinking about the NASA mission to explore the unknown in air and space, to innovate for the benefit of humanity, and to inspire the world through discovery, and as you’ve gone along on this journey with us — hopefully we’re doing just those things,” Glover stated. “And, as we get close to the nearest point to the Moon, and farthest point from Earth, as we continue to unlock the mysteries of the Cosmos, I would like to remind you of one of the most important mysteries there on Earth — and that’s love.”

“Christ said, in response to what was the greatest command, that it was to love God with all that you are,” Glover continued. “And, He also, being a great teacher, said the second is equal to it, and that is to love your neighbor as yourself.”

Glover added that as the team was preparing “to go out of radio communication,” they were still feeling people’s “love from Earth.”

“To all of you down there on Earth and around Earth, we love you from the Moon,” Glover added.

In a post on X, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Jared Isaacman shared how the Artemis II mission had “reached its maximum distance from Earth” and added that the astronauts would “now begin their journey home.”

“Artemis II has reached its maximum distance from Earth,” Isaacman wrote. “On the far side of the Moon, 252,756 miles away, Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy have now traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history and now begin their journey home.”

“Before they left, they said they hoped this mission would be forgotten, but it will be remembered as the moment people started to believe that America can once again do the near-impossible and change the world,” Isaacman continued.